Warren Central senior sprinter Alex Lawson won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, and finished second in the long jump at the St. Andrew’s Invitational track meet on Thursday. Her three wins also helped the Lady Vikes claim the team championship in the six-team meet.

Lawson clocked times of 13.17 seconds in the 100 meters, 27.57 seconds in the 200 meters, and 1 minute, 6.23 seconds in the 400. She cleared 4 feet, 4 inches in the high jump.