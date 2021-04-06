April 6, 2021

Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice

By Staff Reports

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Culkin Water District announced Tuesday afternoon that the boil water notice put in place Monday following a loss of water pressure has been lifted.

The areas that had been under the boil water notice included:

  • 56 block of Boy Scout Road to the 2384 block of Boy Scout Road
  • Brandi Lane
  • Briana Lane
  • Covington Quarters
  • 1725 block of Culkin Road to the 3610 block of Culkin Road
  • Lexi Lane
  • Marion Bragg Drive
  • 1000 block of Oak Ridge Road located within Warren County
