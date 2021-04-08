Police seek public’s help in finding six people wanted for weapons possession

The Vicksburg Police Department has issued a list of six individuals who are wanted for weapon possession by a felon.

In a social media announcement Thursday, the Department sought the public’s help in locating Charley Brown, Jermarcus Trisby, Tyler Mixon, Derrick Darden, Marvel Amos and Quinton Norfort.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.