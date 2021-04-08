Video: River City students celebrate principal completing doctorate

“Is there a doctor in the room?” For students at River City Early College High School, the answer to that question is now “yes.”

Wednesday, the school’s principal Tammy Smith successfully defended her dissertation on “A Study of Achievement in Traditional High Schools and the Early College High School Model in Mississippi.” In doing so, Smith completed her doctorate in educational leadership from Mississippi College.

Thursday, students at River City helped Smith celebrate going from Mrs. Smith to Dr. Smith, by decorating her office door, applauding her as she made it down the hallways and presenting her with a “Dr. Tammy Smith” nameplate for her desk.

Smith, who was the principal at Bowmar Elementary, has been RCEC’s principal since the school opened in fall 2016.