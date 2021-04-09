Pauline Miller Rice, 78, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from the complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Her funeral service will be held at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould, Ark., on Saturday, April 10.

Family visitation will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m., with public visitation following from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Green County Memorial Gardens.

Pauline was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Knobel, Ark., to Edith and Louis “Luke” Miller. She married Dannie Gene Rice in 1961, who preceded her in death in 1994, and to this union, four children were born. Pauline was a faith-filled, gracious Southern lady, respected and loved by many. She was “Miss Pauline” to many of her children’s and grandchildren’s friends, who loved her for her quiet gentle ways and giving nature. Pauline was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a peacemaker, encourager to all and a good and faithful servant. Pauline was known to many as an amazing southern cook, especially of the wild game supplied by her avid hunting sons and husband over the years.

Pauline is survived by her children, Kim Miller (Mike) of Madison, Danny Rice (Deidra) of Vicksburg, Jeremy Rice (Amber) of Vicksburg and Jamie Harper (Joel) of Senatobia; her grandchildren, Brandon and Christy Cox, Kendyl and Maddie Rice, Ally Smith (Brad), Kameron, Chloe and Abigail Rice, Grayson Grant, Landon Franks, and Presley Ann and Landry Harper. She is also survived by her three sisters, Ruth Vaughter (Gene), Carolyn Boyd, and Kathy Brewster (John); her nieces and nephews, Teresa Boyd McKinney, Tim Boyd, Phal Vaughter, Miller Whittington and Kathryn Palmer; her special aunt, Mabel Davidson; and many cousins near and far.