A graveside service for Michael Deweese Williams will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Bovina. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Michael was a graduate of Warren Central High School and furthered his education at Mississippi Valley State earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his mother, Patricia Williams; his brother, Maurice (Cathy) Williams; and a host of other family memories and friends.

Micheal Deweese Williams transitioned in Dallas at the age of 60.