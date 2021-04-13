Michael Deweese Williams
A graveside service for Michael Deweese Williams will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Bovina. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.
Michael was a graduate of Warren Central High School and furthered his education at Mississippi Valley State earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his mother, Patricia Williams; his brother, Maurice (Cathy) Williams; and a host of other family memories and friends.
Micheal Deweese Williams transitioned in Dallas at the age of 60.
Joseph Floyd Lewis Jr.
Joseph Floyd Lewis Jr. transitioned Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Tallulah, La. at the age of 59. He was a... read more