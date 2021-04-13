Minister Jesse Robert Warfield Sr. passed away on April 10, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson. He was 85.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at noon on the outside of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Redden Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery (Ballground).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.