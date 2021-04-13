Sandra Hall
A celebration of life for Sandra Hall will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Sandra will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandra leaves to cherish her golden memories, her sons, Armad R. (Brittani) Stewart and Armenn R (Kanicque) Stewart; her siblings, Janet O’Neal and Larry O’Neal; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sandra Hall transitioned on April 8, 2021, at the age of 56.
You Might Like
Albert L. Hoxie Jr.
Albert L. Hoxie Jr. passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was 90. Visitation will be held from 10... read more