A celebration of life for Sandra Hall will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Sandra will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Sandra leaves to cherish her golden memories, her sons, Armad R. (Brittani) Stewart and Armenn R (Kanicque) Stewart; her siblings, Janet O’Neal and Larry O’Neal; a host of other relatives and friends.

Sandra Hall transitioned on April 8, 2021, at the age of 56.