Softball roundup: Vicksburg clobbers Canton, while Warren Central falls to Germantown
Monday night was clobberin’ time for the Vicksburg Missy Gators.
Vicksburg banged out nine hits — including five for extra bases — and 16 different players scored a run as it easily dispatched Canton 24-0.
Jamie Ward went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for Vicksburg, and Ma’Cala Merrill was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. They were the only players with multiple hits.
The Missy Gators finished with nine hits as a team, taking advantage instead of 20 walks issued by Canton’s pitchers to earn a two-inning run-rule victory.
Shandrea Lockridge doubled and scored two runs, Lexi Kistler went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Kellisia Walker doubled and drove in three runs. Lydia Nettles hit a three-run triple as well for the Missy Gators.
Germantown 14, Warren Central 1
Ella Duhon homered, Addison Lindley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Allie Reich doubled and drove in four runs as Germantown (12-6, 5-1 MHSAA Region 4-6A) cruised past Warren Central (8-10-1, 0-6) on Monday.
Germantown scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the third, and eight in the fourth on its way to the five-inning run-rule victory.
Warren Central’s only run came in the top of the fifth inning, when Abby Morgan singled and eventually scored on a fielding error. Morgan’s single was the Lady Vikes’ only hit of the game.
Lindley pitched four innings of no-hit ball for Germantown. She struck out five batters and walked four.
Longtime Hinds baseball coach Temple hired by Clinton High School
