April 14, 2021

  • 57°

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

By Staff Reports

Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Emergency units have been dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 westbound just past the weigh station.

According to emergency traffic, the vehicle reportedly flipped several times before coming to rest in the median. The call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Please take caution traveling in that area.

Print Article