Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi selected 200 students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who’s Who at the University of Mississippi. The honorees were recognized for their achievements Friday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Amia Fisher of Vicksburg was among those students selected for Who’s Who inclusion.

“I am extremely proud of this impressive group of students,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “As a university, we’re only as strong as our students. Based on this incredible group of student leaders, we are very strong, indeed. I’m so pleased to recognize these students with the Who’s Who honor.”

Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.