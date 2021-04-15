Vicksburg firefighters graduate Mississippi State Fire Academy
Firefighters Charlie C. Hill and John Wright of the Vicksburg Fire Department graduated Thursday from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.
This intense seven-week course included classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.
The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department.
