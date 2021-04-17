Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

As COVID-19 cases in Warren County and the state experience a slight surge, the number of residents receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rise.

In its latest report Saturday, the Mississippi State Department of Health showed nearly one out of every four Warren County residents is now fully vaccinated, having received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

At 24 percent, Warren County continues to outpace the state average. Overall, 21 percent of Mississippi’s population is now considered fully vaccinated.

Locally, six sites are administering vaccines, with the largest provider continuing to be the state’s drive-thru vaccination site located at Uptown Vicksburg, formerly known as the Vicksburg Mall. As of Friday, local officials reported the site has administered more than 14,000 doses of the vaccine since it first opened on Feb. 1.

The site continues to operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and administers between 700 and 800 doses of the vaccine per day. To register for an appointment at the drive-thru site, which is operated by the Mississippi State Department of Health, but supported by the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi National Guard and other agencies, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.

As of Saturday afternoon, the registration website showed more than 2,000 vaccine appointment openings at the drive-thru site.