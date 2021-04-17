Mrs. Ramona Nolan Scott, born Dec. 31, 1928, passed away peacefully entering her Heavenly home Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home in Tallulah, La. She was 92 years young. The legacy of Ramona’s love for Christ and her love for others will live on in her family and friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Ramona Nolan Scott will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

A private family visitation will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.