YMCA summer basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes on May 29. There will be a maximum of eight teams in the league.

The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area. Teams must provide their own jerseys, and can have team sponsors. The league will follow National Federation of High Schools rules.

There will be a coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the sport are being offered by local players.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., from April 14 through May 15 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided, but players should dress in comfortable workout attire.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Registration is open for the 7th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp. The camp, hosted by Arizona Cardinals cornerback and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler, will be held on July 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Vicksburg High School.

The camp is for children in grades 1-12. The “Malcolm and Me Camp” is for players in grades 1-6, and will focus on a lighter, positive multi-sport experience. The “Malcolm Butler Football Camp” is for players in grades 7-12 and will focus on football drills and instruction from Butler and a host of other college and NFL players.

The camp is free, but participants must register online by April 30 at malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.

Adult softball league

Registration for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league is now open and will continue through May 1. There will be a competitive league and a church league this season. The registration fee is $175 per team, plus an additional $10 for each player from Warren County but outside the city limits, and $20 for each player from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive. For more information, call parks and recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

WC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team will be held April 26 and 27, at 4 p.m. each day on the front practice field along Mississippi 27.

The tryouts are for all players entering grades 7-12. Players must wear shin guards, have a current physical and signed parental consent form, and sign up prior to the tryouts.

To sign up, visit Coach Jeremy Lawrence in Room 300 at Warren Central High School, or come to the front practice field from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on April 23 to get the necessary paperwork.

Tryouts for Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team will be May 3 and 4, at 4 p.m. each day on the front practice field. Players must come by Room 200 to sign up with Coach Greg Head, or visit the front practice field from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on April 27 to get the necessary paperwork.

Hinds football tryouts

Tryouts for Hinds Community College’s football team will be held April 28 at 1 p.m., at Mayo Fieldhouse on the Raymond Campus.

The tryout is $20 and is open to high school seniors only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no walk-ups are allowed and all prospective participants must pre-register by April 23, with no exceptions. Check-in for the event is at noon.

Those planning to attend must bring their own water bottle, along with a current physical. To register, email Chris Mattox, Hinds running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, at Christopher.Mattox@hindscc.edu.

