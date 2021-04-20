April 20, 2021

Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore presents the keys to donated surplus police department vehicles to Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey, left, and Pickens Police Chief Joe Davis, second from right, as city vehicle maintenance director Thomas Rustin Gardner, right. looks on. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

By John Surratt

Published 10:57 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tuesday, the city of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Police Department donated surplus vehicles to towns in need of equipment.

In the parking lot of the Vicksburg Police Department, Police Chief Milton Moore handed the keys of three vehicles to Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey and Pickens Police Chief Joe Davis.

Port Gibson received one police car and a van, while Pickens received a police car.

