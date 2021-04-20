City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens
Tuesday, the city of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Police Department donated surplus vehicles to towns in need of equipment.
In the parking lot of the Vicksburg Police Department, Police Chief Milton Moore handed the keys of three vehicles to Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey and Pickens Police Chief Joe Davis.
Port Gibson received one police car and a van, while Pickens received a police car.
