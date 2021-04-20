Wren Carroll Way passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old.

Wren was born on Dec. 17, 1939, in Utica to the late Richard and Beulah Way. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Wren is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 30 years; his children, Adam (Angie) Way of Centralia, Kan., Karen Way of Pensacola, Fla., Angela (Mark) Presley of Vicksburg and Courtney (Tommy) Kelley of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Alec Kitchens, Eli Way, Carley Beth Pickering, Hayden (Lee Catherine) Pickering, Amberlyn Kelley and Braxon Kelley; great-granddaughter, Breleigh Blackwood of Vicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean Kelley, Barbara Pace, Mary Louise Perritt, Betty Way, Anthony Way and R.C. Way.

Wren received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi in 1966 and began practicing law in Vicksburg, where he served his clients with kindness for 57 years.

Wren had a deep-rooted passion for his faith, family and friends. He was a classic southern gentleman with a twinkle in his eye who always thought of others before himself. Wren was a great storyteller and loved making people laugh with his jokes. He was an avid TV and radio fan of Ole Miss sports of every kind and cherished his time with buddies at hunting camps. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors in his shop, and most of all, dancing. His integrity was well known throughout the community. Wren’s kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon with services immediately following at noon.

Wren was a member of Porters Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Porters Chapel United Methodist Church, 200 Porters Chapel Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.