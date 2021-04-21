Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

By Renita Lacy | Alcorn State University

Alcorn State University’s Department of Advanced Technologies is bringing the summer camp experience online this year for its annual AdTech STEM Summer Camp. Tailored for students entering 4th through 8th grades, this year’s camp experience will be held virtually from June 21-24, and again from July 12-15 via Zoom.

Unlike previous years, this year’s participants will have the opportunity to gain cognitive skills, collaborate with peers online, and build confidence — all from the comforts of their own home.

Students will be exposed to various cutting-edge topics, and receive practical training in the areas of computer science, mathematics, robotics and automation, science, technology and more. Faculty and staff will also be in attendance to provide an introduction to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs and professions.

“The camps that we offer provide students with a positive online learning space, as well an opportunity to be social and cultivate new skills at the same time,” said Michael Atkins, Department of Advanced Technologies instructor. “They will also allow our students to get more connected, learn about topics that they are interested in or would like to know more about, and explore different career paths for their future.”

During the camp, attendees will receive a packet of educational materials and resources. They will also be required to have adequate internet access as well as a device to access the virtual sessions (cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop).

All camp sessions are based on a first-come, first-served basis. Only the first 30 students of each camp will be allowed to participate. The cost is $25 per student, per week.

The deadline to apply is May 31.

For more information or to register, contact Denease Moore, administrative assistant, Department of Advanced Technologies, at 601-877-6482 or denmoore@alcorn.edu. You may also contact Michael Atkins at 601-877-4077 or matkins@alcorn.edu.