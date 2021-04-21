April 21, 2021

  • 46°

Revell Howard Jr

By Staff Reports

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Funeral services for Revell Howard Jr. will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at noon in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Frank Gibbs Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Social distancing is required and facial coverings are required inside the building.  

Revell Howard Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2021, in his home following a brief illness. He was 70. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He had attended Rock of Ages M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Revell Howard Sr. and Ruby Lee Scott; his daughter, Brianna Wheatley Doss; and brother, James Davis. 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you as concerned about the spread of COVID-19 today as you were a year ago?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles