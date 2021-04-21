Funeral services for Revell Howard Jr. will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at noon in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Frank Gibbs Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Social distancing is required and facial coverings are required inside the building.

Revell Howard Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2021, in his home following a brief illness. He was 70. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He had attended Rock of Ages M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Revell Howard Sr. and Ruby Lee Scott; his daughter, Brianna Wheatley Doss; and brother, James Davis.