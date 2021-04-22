Our mother, Betty Kirby, was a hard-working woman who also loved tending to her family. She and our dad, Charles Kirby, ran the K and C Repair Shop for 35years. She also ventured out and opened a gift shop, Country Mouse, in Rolling Fork.

In addition to her business side, mom also loved to cook, not just for her family. Her passion was cooking for others in the community. She was known for making plum jelly and peanut brittle, not for her, but as a blessing to others. Another passion was gardening and yard work. She loved flowers, but again her passion included sharing her vegetables with others.

In her quiet time, she loved to have a cup of coffee, read and spend time with her pet dogs.

Our mom loved the Lord and believed in prayer. Her faith gave her a thankful heart and the ability to look on the bright side. Lamentations 3:25 describes her: The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; Leland and Georgia Catledge, and her husband, Charles Kirby.

She is survived by her three sons; Randy Kirby, Tim Kirby (Elizabeth) and Cliff Kirby (Haley); her daughter, Joy Burt (Larry); her sister, Virginia Penton; her five grandchildren, Ashley Pharr (Jonathan), Melissa Papenfuss (Robert), Logan Sanders, Brayden Truesdell and Layton Truesdell; and her six great-grandchildren, Hampton Pharr, Hadley Rose Pharr, Arden Joy Pharr, Rory Papenfuss, Beckham Papenfuss and Rhemi Papenfuss.

Pallbearers include Randy Kirby, Tim Kirby, Cliff Kirby, Stanton Smith, Logan Sanders, and Greg Morlino.

A visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Rolling Fork Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. A graveside will immediately follow at Mound Cemetery. Thad Virden will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.