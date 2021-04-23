Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

An event Vicksburg has grown to love will now be offered this spring.

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation is expanding Classics in the Courtyard and will now offer it twice each year.

“We have had many people over the past few years, including SCHF members, some of our musical artists, and others that attend our concerts, ask if we would please start having spring concerts too,” SCHF executive editor Stacey Mahoney said.

Their requests have been granted and on Friday, the event that offers a free noontime concert and a light lunch for purchase kicked off.

Three more concerts will follow for the next three consecutive Fridays.

Because 2020 was a rough year for everyone, Mahoney said, she thought this was the perfect time to add a spring series.

The format used in the fall will continue with musical performances varying in genre, but for the spring concerts, patrons will see some new faces.

“We are trying to bring some new talent to our concerts. Musicians are very ready to perform, so that has been a good fit,” Mahoney said.

And while business for restaurants is beginning to pick up, Mahoney said they were all too glad to participate.

Friday’s concert was performed by Acoustic Crossroads and lunch was provided by Billy’s Italian Restaurant.

This fall will mark the 14th year Classics in the Courtyard has been offered.

Classics is not a fundraiser for the foundation, it is simply a free event that is offered to the community.

“It is funded by the generous support of SCHF individuals and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg, and various appropriations,” she said. The program is also supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Classics in the Courtyard runs from noon to 1 p.m. in the SCHC courtyard, 1302 Adams St. The musical entertainment is free and the lunch is $12 per person. Reservations are required for lunch and must be made by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the event.

For more information or to make a reservation for lunch, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, April 30

Rock, Country, Blues, and Pop

Keys vs Strings

Lunch provided by The Anthony

Friday, May 7

Classic Pop and Country

Ralph Miller & Maria Signa

Lunch provided by SCHF

Friday, May 14

Americana, Folk, Roots and Rock

Blackwater Trio

Lunch provided by Fit Chef Catering

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

