Southern Miss sweeps doubleheader from Hilltoppers

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss used a mix of power hitting and power pitching to sweep a doubleheader from Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Charlie Fischer and Christopher Sargent hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good in game one, and they went on to win 6-5.

Fischer’s two-run home run snapped a 3-all tie. Sargent then made it back-to-back with a solo shot over the center field fence.

Western Kentucky (18-21, 8-11 Conference USA) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings — the latter coming on a solo homer by Richard Constantine — but Southern Miss (26-12, 13-5) held on in the end.

Fischer finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Sargent had two hits and scored two runs.

In game two, Southern Miss’ Ben Ethridge pitched a three-hit shutout as the Golden Eagles won 3-0 to finish the sweep.

Ethridge did not walk a batter in his seven-inning complete game, and struck out 11.

Offensively, Southern Miss scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sargent and Reece Ewing both hit RBI singles, and another run scored on an error.

Southern Miss and Western Kentucky will finish their four-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.