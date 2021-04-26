James M. “J.M.” Stanley, 80, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home in Naples, Fla.

J.M. was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Idella Stanley; brothers, Roy Jr. and Sonny; and sisters, Jimmie Lee and Betty.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbye; daughters Terri, Jill and Toni; grandsons, Cort, Sam and Taylor; sister, Jane Anderson; and brother, Bill Stanley.

Donations to the charity of your choice are welcome.