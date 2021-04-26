James M. ‘J.M.’ Stanley
James M. “J.M.” Stanley, 80, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home in Naples, Fla.
J.M. was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Idella Stanley; brothers, Roy Jr. and Sonny; and sisters, Jimmie Lee and Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbye; daughters Terri, Jill and Toni; grandsons, Cort, Sam and Taylor; sister, Jane Anderson; and brother, Bill Stanley.
Donations to the charity of your choice are welcome.
