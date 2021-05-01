Two men charged in Claiborne County Road Department burglary

Tyrous Graise and Alvin Williams have been charged for allegedly burglarizing the Claiborne County Road Department.

The burglary was reported Monday around 9:30 a.m. Graise and Williams allegedly gained access to the Road Department building by cutting through a fence on the property and then proceeded to enter the tool room and steal “several items,” including a generator and a pressure washer. Officers with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s office were able to identify Graise and Williams through surveillance footage.

Graise was charged with burglary of a commercial building while Williams was charged with accessory after the fact. Both subjects were arraigned on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Graise was denied bond. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000. All stolen items were recovered and returned.