May 3, 2021

  • 86°
Tykwon Smith

Endangered/Missing Child Alert announced for Tykwon Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, MS, in Leflore County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen February 15 at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Smith contact the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    When you vote, what is the main factor in your decision of which candidate to support?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles