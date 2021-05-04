Multiple households without power amidst severe weather
According to Entergy Customer Service Representative, over 9,000 people are without power amidst severe thunderstorms and high winds Tuesday.
Warren County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:30 p.m. and a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
The Post will update this article as more information becomes available.
You Might Like
City board rejects low bid for parks project
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday rejected what was the apparent low bid to complete the Sherman Avenue and... read more