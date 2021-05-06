May 6, 2021

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 8:35 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday lifted all county-wide public COVID-related mandates.

The board is still requiring some COVID-related policies for county employees, offices and facilities.

The new Warren County proclamation encourages businesses and organizations to follow suit and develop/redevelop internal COVID related policies and procedures with a particular focus on:

 

– Cleaning and sanitizing requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and/or the Mississippi State Department of Health.

– Employee screening for symptoms and exposure.

– Determining customer requirements and visibly posting and messaging those requirements.

 

For the general public, the board encourages those attending large gatherings where socially distancing is unavoidable to wear masks and/or face coverings.

This proclamation will expire June 7 unless further extended.

