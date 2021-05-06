May 7, 2021

  • 59°
Davis-Reel Engagement Announcement

Davis-Reel Engagement Announcement

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 11:18 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Doctors Michael Lee and Clarissa Behr Davis of Vicksburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Eleana Michele of Vicksburg, to Andrew Thomas Reel of Vicksburg.

Mr. Reel is the son of Thomas Keith and Stacie Deweese Reel of Louisville.

Miss Davis is the granddaughter of the late Walter Fred Davis Jr. and the late Dorothy Leonard Davis of Indianola, and the late Iley Fant Behr, Jr. and the late Clara Davenport Behr of Vicksburg.

Mr. Reel is the grandson of James Thomas Reel and Mary Ann Daniel Reel of Macon, and Mary Jane Strait DeWeese and the late Warren Levi DeWeese, Jr. of Philadelphia.

The bride-elect is a 2007 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 2012 graduate of Belhaven University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. She received several musical honors including being selected to perform as a solo pianist on the Best of Belhaven annual honor’s recital.

Miss Davis taught music at Dana Road Elementary for eight years and is currently the music teacher at Bovina Elementary School. She also teaches voice at the Conservatory of the Fine Arts in Vicksburg and is a free-lance soprano who performs a wide variety of musical genres from sacred music to musicals to opera.

The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Nanih Waiya Attendance Center in Louisville and is a 2015 honor graduate of East Central Community College where he received an associate degree in science. He is also a 2017 honor graduate from Meridian Community College’s radiology program and he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2018 from Hinds Community College’s ultrasound program.

Mr. Reel is employed as a vascular sonographer at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

The wedding will be held May 22, 2021, at The River House with a reception following on the grounds.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the general election for mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles