May 6, 2021

  • 61°
Elzie-Bell Wedding Announcement

Elzie-Bell Wedding Announcement

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 11:22 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Ms. Brenda Denice Elzie, of Longview, Texas, and Mr. Henry Leonard Bell, of Vicksburg, were married March 13, 2021, on Wren Bayou at Pebble Beach Drive.

The bride is the daughter of the late Wade Elzie, Jr. and the late Margie Elzie Garrett.

The groom is the son of Hazel Lee Bell and the late Henry Bell.

The Rev. Ronald Shepherd officiated the ceremony.

The bride and groom entered the ceremony together to “When God Made You.”

August Washington, granddaughter of the groom, served as flower girl.

Mabel Elzie Jennings, cousin of the bride officiated a unity sand ceremony.

A reception followed.

The groom is a 1976 graduate of Vicksburg High School and 1980 graduate of Alcorn State University where he majored in Industrial Arts Education. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2001 and retired as a Department of Defense Contractor in 2016.

The bride is a 1978 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 1982 graduate of Alcorn State University where she majored in Secretarial Science. She received her Master of Educational Administration Degree from LeTourneau University in 2019. She is an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program Coordinator and Magnet Montessori Specialist at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy in Longview, Texas.

An engagement brunch was held in honor of the bride and groom at the home of James and Valerie Bride of Rowlett, Texas.

The bride was honored with a surprise miscellaneous shower hosted by the Administrative Team at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the general election for mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles