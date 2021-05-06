May 6, 2021

Entergy works to restore power to over 4,000 Warren County residents after Tuesday afternoon storm

By Staff Reports

Published 8:51 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

As of 8:45 a.m., 4,661 Warren County residents were without power following storms Tuesday that included high-powered winds that downed trees, limbs and power lines.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Sheila McKinnis said Entergy has reported 35 broken poles with only 50% of the damage assessed.

“We should get a lot more restored today,” McKinnis said.

After Tuesday’s storms swept through Warren County, over 9,000 people were left without power.

