May 11, 2021

  • 64°
Storm damage is seen on Hilda Marie Street, off of Porter's Chapel Road, Tuesday afternoon. Walter Frazier/ The Vicksburg Post.

County crews to finish debris pick up from February ice storm this week; add debris pick up from May 4 tornado to mix

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 9:16 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

On May 4, an EF-1 tornado passed through Warren County, adding to the downed trees and limbs brought on by the February ice storm as well as the storm that passed through the county on St. Patrick’s Day. As contract crews wrap up their collection of limbs from the ice storm this week, questions were raised by residents of how to handle the additional downed limbs.

During the Warren County Board of Supervisors work session Monday, county engineer Keith O’Keefe said crews that were contracted to clean up after the February ice storm, which was a federally declared disaster, will finish up this week. They will collect all-natural debris on the roads they are completing, regardless of the cause, and contract monitors will note limbs whose cost for disposal is covered by the federal government.

Meanwhile, county road crews will begin picking up fresh limbs where contract crews have already completed ice storm pickups.

“We need to make sure everybody gets their natural debris out to the edge of the road,” District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said. “That doesn’t mean it will be picked up immediately, but residents don’t want to miss the opportunity for pickup simply because they were waiting to drag their limbs to the road.”

Once the cleanup crews contracted for the ice storm are done, the county road department will then resume picking downed limbs up in the right of ways for the more than 600 miles of county roads.

“People just need to make sure any limbs to be picked up are on the right of way,” Barfield said. “And they need to be patient rather than assuming their road was missed if limbs remain there for several days. If in doubt, a resident is always welcome to call the Board of Supervisors office and leave their street address.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the general election for mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles