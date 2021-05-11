Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement and identity theft
Leslie Moore, 38, of Vicksburg was arrested by Vicksburg Police Department investigators on May 7 on one count of embezzlement and one count of identity theft. The charges stem from the theft of two iPhone 12’s from Wal-Mart in April. In Vicksburg Municipal Court on May 7, Judge Angela Carpenter set Moore’s bond at $45,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
