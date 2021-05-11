Zach Bergman joins Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC as Real Estate Agent

Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC announces that Zach Bergman has joined their team as a Real Estate Agent. Originally from New Mexico, Bergman is an alumni of New Mexico State University holding two Bachelor’s degrees in International Business & Finance. He began his career doing financial administration in the Oilfield Services industry in the Permian Basin and later went on to join the Gaming & Hospitality industry with Penn National Gaming. In his casino career, Bergman held positions as the Financial Manager for Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack in Hobbs, NM, Assistant Director of Finance for Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast & Boomtown Casino Biloxi on the Gulf Coast, and currently is the Director of Finance at Ameristar Casino & Hotel. Bergman will focus his real estate duties on commercial and residential transactions and looks forward to furthering his reach in our local community and continuing to help business & prosperity in Vicksburg.