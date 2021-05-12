May 12, 2021

  • 68°

Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

By John Surratt

Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A Wesson contractor was the apparent low bidder Monday to correct a waterline problem on U.S. 61 South near Walmart.

Red Oak Construction Co. was one of two companies bidding on the project to repair the line. The company’s bid was $357,200. Hemphill Construction Co. of Florence was the other bidder, bidding $414,611. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the bids under advisement.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the problem involves replacing a section of the 12-inch line that serves Walmart and elevating it from its present depth.

“It’s 30-feet deep and it came apart in the casings going under 61,” Van Norman said, adding the line will be re-bored using plastic pipe and elevated to a manageable depth of about 8 to 9 feet.

The line, which is south of the Circle K, is connected to an existing line on the east side of the highway and goes under the road, where it connected to another line near the intersection of Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South to serve the store.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Have you received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles