Wesson company apparent low bidder on waterline work

A Wesson contractor was the apparent low bidder Monday to correct a waterline problem on U.S. 61 South near Walmart.

Red Oak Construction Co. was one of two companies bidding on the project to repair the line. The company’s bid was $357,200. Hemphill Construction Co. of Florence was the other bidder, bidding $414,611. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the bids under advisement.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the problem involves replacing a section of the 12-inch line that serves Walmart and elevating it from its present depth.

“It’s 30-feet deep and it came apart in the casings going under 61,” Van Norman said, adding the line will be re-bored using plastic pipe and elevated to a manageable depth of about 8 to 9 feet.

The line, which is south of the Circle K, is connected to an existing line on the east side of the highway and goes under the road, where it connected to another line near the intersection of Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South to serve the store.

