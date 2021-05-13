Rural Health Care Clinic opens doors to serve Vicksburg

Rural communities often lack primary care settings, especially for those with limited financial resources.

This shortage can also affect people who are enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare, the governmental-sponsored health insurance plans that are provided respectively through state and federal funding.

To meet the needs of those struggling to find adequate healthcare, a clinic geared toward providing medical assistance will open its doors in Vicksburg.

Located at 1911 Mission 66 suite B, Complete Care Rural Health Care, a certified rural health care clinic, will offer services to patients from 13 years and older.

“My motto is ‘no patient left behind,’ said Chatina Martin, an adult gerontological nurse practitioner who will be providing services at the clinic as well as overseeing the staff.

Martin said patients will have access to high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity screenings as well as treatments for other forms of illnesses and acute issues.

“I will also focus on completing the Medicare Wellness and Annual Wellness for individuals,” she said.

Research from the Centers For Disease Control, Martin said, has shown rural areas not only have fewer healthcare providers and access to health care workers, but those needing care also live farther away and are less likely to be insured.

Additionally, she said, many without health benefits are not confident about going to see a provider for services regarding their care and for some, the lack of seeking care is because they do not know what benefits are available to them and what they are eligible to receive.

“Patients who work and have very limited income are often eligible for some form of health insurance. Our desire is for the patient to be fully cared for when coming to the clinic and to become fully educated in regards to their health. We are interested in everyone receiving proper care and we will, therefore, handle each patient individually and are willing to accept all insurances,” Martin said.

The Complete Care Rural Health Care clinic will operate from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The clinic is set up to receive scheduled appointments and walk-ins, Martin said.

“This is where it begins,” Martin said. “Great health is a result of a good payer source and a great provider.”

Complete Care Rural Health Care will hold its grand opening May 18. Free snacks and give-a ways will be offered.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 601-456-2598.

