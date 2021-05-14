May 14, 2021

Sherry Scott, namesake of the building housing the Vicksburg Catholic School Sisters of Mercy Early Learning Center, describes her experience as a student at St. Francis Xavier School during dedication ceremonies opening the center. Scott was a generous donor to the center. The center at the corner of Clay and Howard streets will serve as a childcare center for infants through 3 years old. John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post

Photo: VCS Early Learning Center dedication

By John Surratt

Published 12:10 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

