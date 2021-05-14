Photo: VCS Early Learning Center dedication
Sherry Scott, namesake of the building housing the Vicksburg Catholic School Sisters of Mercy Early Learning Center, describes her experience as a student at St. Francis Xavier School during dedication ceremonies opening the center. Scott was a generous donor to the center. The center at the corner of Clay and Howard streets will serve as a childcare center for infants through 3 years old.
