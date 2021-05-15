Photo Gallery: Tallulah Academy wins MAIS 1A baseball title
TALLULAH — Tallulah Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 2-1 on Saturday in Game 2 of the MAIS Class 1A championship series, completing a two-game sweep and giving Tallulah the first baseball state title in school history.
Todd Etheridge had two hits, including a game-winning RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Walker Sullivan also had two hits and scored the winning run.
Tallulah finished the season with a 26-1 record. It won its last 25 games, including nearly half of them by the mercy rule.
Enjoy these photos from Saturday’s championship game, and congratulations to the Trojans!
