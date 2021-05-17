Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court
A suspect has been arrested and charged in a May 8 shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Grove Street.
Donnell Grissom, 18, was arrested on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. charged with one count of Aggravated Assault for the May 8, 2021, wounding of a 28-year-old man on Grove Street.
He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, May 17, 2021, where he received a $50,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
Grissom allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the hip, wounding the victim. According to witnesses, a group of men were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, with one shot hitting the victim.
Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant
A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Monday and charged with felony child abuse of an infant. Glenisha Fortenberry, 22, was... read more