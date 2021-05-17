Grove Street shooting suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a May 8 shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Grove Street.

Donnell Grissom, 18, was arrested on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. charged with one count of Aggravated Assault for the May 8, 2021, wounding of a 28-year-old man on Grove Street.

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, May 17, 2021, where he received a $50,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Grissom allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the hip, wounding the victim. According to witnesses, a group of men were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, with one shot hitting the victim.