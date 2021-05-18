Henry Deas Simpson III passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 17 at the age of 80. Henry Deas was born and raised in Plaquemine, Louisiana. For many years he lived in Vicksburg with his first wife Carla Nadler Simpson where they raised their four children. As a widower he returned to his hometown of Plaquemine in 2013 where he married Jackie Robertson.

Deas is survived by his wife, Jackie Simpson; four children, Carla Ann Simpson Smythe, Juliane Simpson Murphy, Henry Deas Simpson, IV and Jeanine Caroline Simpson Griffith (Tommy); six grandchildren, Beth McGinty, Michelle Vinson, Brittanie Smythe, Thomas Dale Griffith, Andrew Nadler Griffith, and Kaitlin Murphy; three great grandchildren, Marley, Macie and William McGinty; beloved sisters, Penelope Simpson Acosta (Luis), Jane Simpson Luke (Joel) and Linda Simpson Miremont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Deas Simpson Jr. and Caroline Delacroix Simpson Richard; brother, Lionel Hugh Simpson; sister, Caroline Simpson Migliacio; and first wife, Carla Nadler Simpson.

Pallbearers will be Dale Griffith, Drew Griffith, Tommy Griffith, Mark Migliacio, Garrett Lirette, Louis Lirette, Brian Carville and Randy Morales. Honorary pallbearers will be Bo McGinty, Tully Hall, members of Tennessee Bar Hunting Club, Robert Kirst, Gerald Hopkins, Jimmy Bean, Leon Pantenburg and Alvin Sullivan.

Deas graduated from LSU in 1963 with a degree in Forestry. He went on to build a very successful career in lumber and forestry working for Anderson Tully in Vicksburg. Deas later pursued a career buying and selling timber throughout Mississippi and Louisiana. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of Tennessee Bar Hunting Club in Mississippi. Deas was also a member of the Louisiana Master Naturalist Association with a particular interest in the conservation of the Atchafalaya Basin. From an early age he was a passionate reader drawn to Southern history and family ancestry. The classic gentleman, Deas was a gifted orator and storyteller. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend; his love will live within us and be our light.

Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, May 21 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palmer Home for Children and the Louisiana Master Naturalist Association. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.