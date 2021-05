Josephine Jenkins Robinson passed away on May 8 surrounded by her family at home. She was 72 years old.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.