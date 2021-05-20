May 20, 2021

  • 75°
A washing machine at The Vicksburg Apartments triggered fire alarms on Wednesday afternoon, but did not cause a fire. (Photo by John Surratt)

Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

By Staff Reports

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

A washing machine malfunction led to fire alarms sounding at The Vicksburg Apartments on Wednesday.

The alarm, and subsequent response by the Vicksburg Fire Department and Vicksburg Police Department, was triggered after a 9th-floor washing machine got too hot and began smoking.

First responders arrived on-scene at the building, located at 801 Clay Street in Downtown Vicksburg, and confirmed there was no fire inside, according to VFD Chief Craig Danczyk.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you going to continue wearing your mask?

    • Yes (67%, 70 Votes)
    • No (33%, 35 Votes)

    Total Voters: 105

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles