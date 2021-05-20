May 20, 2021

  • 72°

Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

A Redwood man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

Undrier Cage, 43, is accused of firing a handgun at an individual on Cairo Drive on May 16. Cage appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, where Judge Penny Lawson bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a bond of $120,000.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you going to continue wearing your mask?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles