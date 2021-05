SEC, Conference USA baseball tournament schedules

SEC Tournament schedule

At Hoover, Ala.

All games televised on SEC Network unless noted

Tuesday, May 25

Game 1 – Florida vs. Kentucky, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – South Carolina vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Georgia vs. 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Ole Miss vs. Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Game 5 -Mississippi State vs. Florida-Kentucky winner, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Tennessee vs. South Carolina-Alabama winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Arkansas vs. Georgia-LSU winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss-Auburn winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Game 9 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Game 13 – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Game 15 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11, Noon

Game 16 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Game 17 – Championship game, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

———

Conference USA Tournament

At Ruston, La.

All games except the championship will be streamed on ESPN+

Wednesday, May 26

Game 1 – Old Dominion vs. Florida Atlantic, 9 a.m.

Game 2 – Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 6 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Game 11 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 9 a.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 14 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Sunday, May 30

Game 15 – Championship Game, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)