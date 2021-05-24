Wanda Renee Jackson
Graveside services for Wanda Renee Jackson, 53, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Cary Community Cemetery in Cary, Miss.
Pastor Willie Dorsey will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
You Might Like
Earnestine Luckett
Earnestine Luckett, a resident of Redwood, died Sunday, May 23, at her residence. She was 98. Arrangements are incomplete with Dillon-Chisley... read more