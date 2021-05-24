May 24, 2021

Wanda Renee Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 am Monday, May 24, 2021
Graveside services for Wanda Renee Jackson, 53, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Cary Community Cemetery in Cary, Miss.
Pastor Willie Dorsey will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.  A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
