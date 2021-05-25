Embry picked to All-MACCC first team

It didn’t take long for Hannah Embry to make her mark at the college level.

The Pearl River Community College softball pitcher and former Porter’s Chapel Academy star was named a first-team all-state selection by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference on Monday.

The freshman right-hander tied for the MACCC lead with 143 strikeouts. She had a 14-6 record as Pearl River’s ace, and a 3.18 ERA in 118 2/3 innings. She won the MACCC Pitcher of the Week award once, as well.

“Hannah had so much growth this year,” Pearl River coach Christie Meeks said in a statement. “She really learned who she was as a pitcher. She learned about her body and how it worked and what she needed to do to make adjustments during games. The biggest thing that I watched her grow in was learning how to pitch to hitters. Not just throw. She grasped onto that toward the end of the season and ran with it. We are so proud of her. She is a gamer. When she came in, she really figured out what exactly it took to win.”

Embry was one of four Pearl River players to earn All-MACCC honors. Freshman third baseman McKall Holder was also on the first team, while shortstop Taelor York and center fielder Kaitlyn Passeau were honorable mention selections.

Hinds Community College had two players on the all-state team — Sophomore pitcher Natalie Parker and infielder Hannah Tauzin.

Parker pitched 102 innings, which was nearly half of Hinds’ team total. She had an 8-7 record with 79 strikeouts.

Parker also batted .408 and led the team in RBIs (48) extra base hits (30) and home runs (6).

Tauzin led Hinds with a .438 batting average, to go along with 10 RBIs.

Jones College’s Lauren Lindsey was named the MACCC Player of the Year. The freshman first baseman led the conference with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs while batting .443.