Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) will host its annual Multicultural Arts Camp next month.

The 2021 Multicultural Arts Camp will be held June 14 through18 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is open for ages 6 through 12. The registration fee is $80 per child and includes all supplies, materials and a daily snack. An all-day option is available for $100 per child for the week.

During this unique camp, children discover the art, dance, music and cuisine of three different cultures. By studying cultural differences and similarities through the arts, students will learn new artistic techniques while developing an appreciation for the traditions and customs of others.

Experienced educators plan and oversee all aspects of the camp. This year SCHF welcomes Karen Biedenharn, art instructor, and Jeanne Evans, music teacher.

The camp will culminate with a public performance and exhibit on the last day in the SCHF Auditorium. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, please call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.