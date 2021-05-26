Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $85,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute during which he kidnapped his girlfriend.

Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for James Craft II, 20, Wednesday at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court. He is charged with kidnapping and felony possession of marijuana.

Craft is accused of taking his girlfriend from a home on Oak Street to her home at the Hayes Street Apartments during the argument Tuesday. He was arrested Tuesday at the apartments. During the arrest, police executed a search warrant on Craft’s car and found 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

In other cases:

• A silver 2020 GMC Yukon was reported taken about 12:53 p.m. Tuesday from George Carr Motors, 2950 South Frontage Road. Officers were told the SUV was stolen from the parking lot during the previous night.

• A 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was reported taken about 7:47 p.m. Tuesday from the 4400 block of Halls Ferry Road. The complaint, which said the motorcycle was taken Monday night, was made at the Vicksburg Police Station.

• On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:24 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 3300 block of North Washington Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone went into her vehicle and stole a SCCY 9mm handgun from her purse. The value of the missing pistol is $260.

