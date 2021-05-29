Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

St. Aloysius High School finished its 2020-21 academic year with its annual commencement ceremony Saturday at Vicksburg City Auditorium. A total of 35 graduates received diplomas.

St. Al’s Class of 2021 has had students accepted to 33 different colleges and universities in eight states, and received dozens of academic awards and scholarships. The 2021 valedictorian was Logan Young, and the salutatorian was Anna Marie Lamanilao.

Congratulations to all of the members of St. Aloysius’ Class of 2021, as well as the graduates of Warren Central High School, Vicksburg High School, Porter’s Chapel Academy and River City Early College.

