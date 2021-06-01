Chester Harold Redditt, Jr., affectionately known as Papa Chuck, passed away at home on May 30.

Chester was born December 5, 1945, in Vicksburg, to Chester and Prudie Redditt. Chester graduated from Cooper High School and was a member of the varsity football team, the Greenies. He went on to attend the University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. After graduation, he passed the CPA exam and practiced public accounting for many years. He excelled in accounting and exemplified hard work and dedication to the field. He was well respected by his peers.

Chester married Patricia Prewitt in 1967. They initially lived in Oxford, but moved back to Vicksburg where they raised their two children. He was an avid reader and loved spy and espionage novels. He had an infectious laugh that we wish we could still hear.

Chester came to know the Lord at a young age but it was in his early adult years that he began to develop a strong relationship with Christ. He was a faithful member of Pinelake Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Tricia, his wife of 53 years, daughter, Angie (Gene) Crafton, son Chad (Jennifer) as well as his three grandchildren Skylar, Chadwick and Miles.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at Pinelake Church on Thursday, June 3rd at 11 am with visitation beginning at 10 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following ministries: Pinelake Missions or Matthew 25 Fund (Pinelake) 6071 Highway 25 Brandon, MS 39047

Special Thanks to Hospice Ministries for their compassionate care.