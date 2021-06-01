Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Memorial Day weekend was a busy time for members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, with three fatalities reported during the holiday enforcement period.

MHP received a total of 5,734 calls, including 104 collisions which resulted in 40 injuries over the three-day weekend. Nineteen felony arrests were made, and there were six drug arrests. Three hundred fifty-one seatbelt violations were recorded statewide, and 114 child restraint violations were recorded.

Locally, under MHP Troop C, 25 DUI arrests were made and three drug arrests. Five collisions were reported in Troop C’s jurisdiction, including one deemed alcohol-related. No injuries were reported in the area, but one fatality came late Friday evening with the death of MHP Trooper John Harris, who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 in Madison County.

Fifty-three seatbelt violations were recorded for Troop C, and 17 child restraint violations. There were three motorist assists over the long holiday weekend.